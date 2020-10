View All ClearVue Technologies Limited News

ClearVue Technologies - Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C



Quarter Highlights:



- Raised $3m to strengthen balance sheet and execute on growth plans

- Commencement of construction at Murdoch University Greenhouse

- Installation of IGU’s in Villa at Hubei province, China

- First order for projects in Brazil for 500sqm

- R&D tax credit received of circa $487,000

- Management & Board appointments



