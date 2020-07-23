View All ClearVue Technologies Limited News

ClearVue Technologies Announces Ken Jagger Appointed as Interim CEO



Smart building materials company ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV) (ClearVue or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Kenan (Ken) Jagger as its Interim CEO effective immediately.



Mr Jagger is a finance and sales executive with 17 years’ experience. Mr Jagger has established, grown and run third party ‘reseller’ networks on a national basis, having worked for General Electric, Halifax Bank of Scotland Australia, Commonwealth Bank and most recently as a Partner in a boutique investment bank. Mr Jagger has been working with ClearVue since March of 2019 and was appointed to the role of Chief Commercial Officer in October of 2019 to focus the Company on its commercialisation, business development and growth goals.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document