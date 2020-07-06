View All ClearVue Technologies Limited News

ClearVue sign strategic partnership with Award Winning US builder



Smart building materials company ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV) (“ClearVue” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement with Insulsteel Building Sciences, LLC of Charleston, South Carolina, United States of America (“Insulsteel”).



Insulsteel is an award winning1 design and build firm and leading manufacturer of a steel-frame insulated construction roof and wall panelized building component system. The core of the Insulsteel building process is the mass production of structural steel insulated panels and precision engineered components used in designing, manufacturing, and constructing insulated steel framed building enclosures. Insulsteel has been operating for 20 years in the US market selling its panels and system in the Southern US States of Georgia and South Carolina.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document