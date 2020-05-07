View All ClearVue Technologies Limited News

ClearVue Technologies, Major Milestone - CPV prototype increases power by 33%



Smart building materials company ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV) (ClearVue or the Company) is pleased to announce successful trials of an improved photovoltaic (PV) integrated glazing unit (IGU) design showing a 33.3% increase in ClearVue’s power performance to 40 watts per square metre (at peak).



The 40 watts per square metre (peak) power level has been achieved with the current ClearVue technology platform including its nano and micro photonic interlayer technology. This 33.3% increase in power rating at Standard Test Conditions (or STC) is the result of ongoing research and development work carried out to improve

optics and enhance application of the PV cell technology into the ClearVue standard IGU design.



