ClearVue signs Collaboration Agreement with eLstar Dynamics BV



Smart building materials company ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV) (ClearVue or theCompany) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with eLstar Dynamics B.V inthe Netherlands (eLstar). eLstar is a world leader in the development of a ground-breaking dynamic/switchable glazing technology based upon electrophoresis that combines electrophoretic responsive inks, transparent electrophoretic inter-layer substrates, and proprietary control software and hardware to offer unprecedented contrast ratio’s, fast switching, dimmability and low-power demands compared against other switchable glazing solutions that are on the market.



