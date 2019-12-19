View All ClearVue Technologies Limited News

ClearVue signs OEM Manufacturing Agreement with YY Windows



Smart building materials company ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV) (“ClearVue” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed an OEM Manufacturing Agreement with Jiangsu YY Windows & Curtain Wall System Co., Ltd (“YY Windows”).



YY Windows and its associated company Shanghai YY Construction Co. Ltd are leading manufacturers of finished aluminum and UPVC double and triple glazed windows and doors and is a major exporter to Australia and New Zealand which accounts for approximately 80% of its business.



