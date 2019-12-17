View All ClearVue Technologies Limited News

ClearVue appoints Distributor for Hong Kong and Macau



Smart building materials company ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV) (“ClearVue” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive Distribution Licence Agreement with Full Treasure Engineering Limited in Hong Kong (Full Treasure).



Full Treasure is a leading supplier of advanced glazing products in Hong Kong and Macau including double-glazing, triple-glazing – all typically including thermochromic glass, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)switchable glass or its own patented “GlowingGlass” (proprietary wireless lightbox glazing for shop windows and displays).



