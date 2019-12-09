ClearVue, IEC Testing Completed - Clears way for European Sales

Highlights
9 December 2019: Smart building materials company ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV) (“ClearVue” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that further to previous announcements ClearVue has received confirmation that the ClearVue PV IGU product has now met all of the requirements for IEC 61730 and IEC 61215 certification.
ClearVue completes IEC Testing of the ClearVue IGU
ClearVue’s solar PV IGU product has achieved IEC 61730 and IEC 61215 certification requirements
IEC certification clearsthe way forsales of the ClearVue product into Europe and other international territories
