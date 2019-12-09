View All ClearVue Technologies Limited News

ClearVue, IEC Testing Completed - Clears way for European Sales



Highlights ClearVue completes IEC Testing of the ClearVue IGU

ClearVue’s solar PV IGU product has achieved IEC 61730 and IEC 61215 certification requirements

IEC certification clearsthe way forsales of the ClearVue product into Europe and other international territories 9 December 2019: Smart building materials company ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV) (“ClearVue” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that further to previous announcements ClearVue has received confirmation that the ClearVue PV IGU product has now met all of the requirements for IEC 61730 and IEC 61215 certification.



