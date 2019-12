View All ClearVue Technologies Limited News

ClearVue Technologies (ASX:CPV) completes UL testing of ClearVue IGU Product



Highlights:

ClearVue's solar PV IGU product is now UL certified.

ClearVue's solar PV IGU product has been rigorously tested over last 12 months to meet UL 61730 certification requirements.

UL Certification clears the way for sales of ClearVue product into United States of America and other global territories.

