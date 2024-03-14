View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Clinical milestones for 2024 & 2023 successes highlighted



-- Reported positive preliminary data for CHM 1101 in heavily pretreated glioblastoma patients, confirming advancement to next phase of CHM 1101 development

-- FDA IND clearance for CHM 2101 enabling clinical trial initiation in 2024

-- All 2023 milestones successfully accomplished establishing the foundation for multiple significant clinical catalysts in 2024

-- Continued focus on cashflow preservation, program prioritization and advancing business development opportunities



Sydney, Australia, 14 March 2024: Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company advancing novel autologous and allogeneic cell therapy technologies for patients with cancer, is pleased to highlight recent successes and provided insight into key clinical catalysts for 2024.



“In 2023, Chimeric made incredible progress advancing our mission to bring the promise of cell therapy to more patients, setting up the foundation for us to achieve multiple key clinical catalysts in 2024,” said Jennifer Chow, CEO and Managing Director of Chimeric Therapeutics. “With positive Phase 1A data for CHM 1101, FDA clearance for CHM 2101 and the initiation of the ADVENT AML Phase 1B clinical trial, we are truly excited about delivering on key clinical catalysts in 2024. We are proud to have now treated over 30 patients across all of our clinical programs and remain focused on further advancing our clinical programs to create value realization for patients and shareholders in 2024.”



