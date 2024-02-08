View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - 1st patient treated in ADVENT-AML Phase 1b clinical trial

ADVENT-AML is the first clinical trial to evaluate NK cell therapy in combination with the current standard of care for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) patients

The trial, now open to enrolment at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, will recruit up to 20 patients with newly diagnosed AML

Sydney, Australia, 8 February 2024: Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce that the first patient in the ADVENT-AML Phase 1B clinical trial in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) has received treatment with CHM 0201 in combination with Azacitidine and Venetoclax.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document