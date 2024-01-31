Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

View All Chimeric Therapeutics News


Chimeric Therapeutics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

31 Jan 2024 10:51 AM


Sydney, Australia, 31 January 2024: Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Highlights for the quarter included:
-- FDA clears IND application for CHM 2101, phase 1A clinical trial set to begin in 2024
-- Phase 1A trial of CHM 1101 shows 55% Disease Control Rate in recurrent Glioblastoma (GBM); median survival of about 10 months post-treatment, exceeding historical averages
-- First patient dosed in Phase 1B trial of CHM 1101 for recurrent GBM
-- Phase 1B ADVENT-AML trial for CHM 0201 NK cells: - GMP manufacturing completed - Selection for presentation at ASH meeting
-- CHM 1301 demonstrates up to 300% increased cell killing capability in human ovarian and pancreatic cancer models
-- Entitlement offer raises ~A$4.5m to fund the Company’s continued clinical development

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?