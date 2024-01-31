View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Sydney, Australia, 31 January 2024: Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.



Highlights for the quarter included:

-- FDA clears IND application for CHM 2101, phase 1A clinical trial set to begin in 2024

-- Phase 1A trial of CHM 1101 shows 55% Disease Control Rate in recurrent Glioblastoma (GBM); median survival of about 10 months post-treatment, exceeding historical averages

-- First patient dosed in Phase 1B trial of CHM 1101 for recurrent GBM

-- Phase 1B ADVENT-AML trial for CHM 0201 NK cells: - GMP manufacturing completed - Selection for presentation at ASH meeting

-- CHM 1301 demonstrates up to 300% increased cell killing capability in human ovarian and pancreatic cancer models

-- Entitlement offer raises ~A$4.5m to fund the Company’s continued clinical development



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document