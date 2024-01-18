View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Placement of Entitlement Offer Shortfall



-- Placement of Entitlement Offer Shortfall of approx. $3.20m from institutional and sophisticated investors

-- Takes the total amount subscribed under the entitlement offer and entitlement offer shortfall placement to $7.66m (before costs)

-- Current approximate cash position of $15m1 which will fund the advancement of the Company’s clinical trials programs in Glioblastoma, Gastrointestinal Tumours and Acute Myeloid Leukemia



Sydney, Australia, 18 January 2024: Chimeric Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CHM, Chimeric or the Company), an Australian leader in cell therapy, announced on 25 October 2023 a non-renounceable entitlement Offer providing eligible shareholders an opportunity to subscribe for 2 new fully paid ordinary shares in Chimeric (New Shares) for every 3 fully paid ordinary shares in Chimeric at the issue price of $0.028 per New Share.



The results of the Entitlement Offer were announced on 7 December 2023, which raised approximately $4.5 million (before costs).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



