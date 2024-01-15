View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - ADVENT-AML Phase 1B clinical trial open to enrolment



-- ADVENT-AML (CHM 0201 + Azacitidine + Venetoclax) Phase 1B clinical trial now open to enrollment at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

-- Enrolment open to patients with relapsed / refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), before the trial recruits up to 20 patients with newly diagnosed AML

-- ADVENT-AML trial is the first clinical trial to evaluate NK cells in combination with the current AML standard of care therapy



Sydney, Australia, 15 January 2024: Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce that the Phase 1B ADVENT-AML clinical trial is now open to enrollment at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The ADVENT-AML Phase 1B study is evaluating Chimeric’s off-the-shelf universal donor NK cell therapy CHM 0201 in combination with standard of care therapy for patients with newly diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).



The ADVENT-AML (NCT05834244) Phase 1B clinical trial is an investigator-initiated study at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center under Principal Investigator Abhishek Maiti MD, Assistant Professor in the Department of Leukemia.



