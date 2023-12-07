View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Completion of Entitlement Offer



On 25 October 2023, Chimeric Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CHM) (Chimeric or Company) announced the details of a non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) to raise approximately $10 million. Under the Entitlement Offer, eligible shareholders were able to subscribe for 2 new fully paid ordinary shares in Chimeric (New Shares) for every 3 fully paid ordinary shares in Chimeric at the issue price of $0.028 per New Share.



On 15 November 2023, Chimeric extended the closing date of the Entitlement Offer to 5pm (AEDT) on 30 November 2023. Chimeric received valid applications under the Entitlement Offer for 159,399,542 New Shares, raising an amount of approximately $4.5 million.



