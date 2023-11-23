Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

Chimeric Therapeutics - Positive in vitro data for CHM 1301 CAR NK cells

23 Nov 2023 09:45 AM

 
  • Positive preclinical data for CHM 1301, a next generation off the shelf CLTX CAR NK cell therapy
  • Up to 300% enhanced cell killing demonstrated compared to first generation NK cells
  • Evidence of expansion into two new solid tumours – pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer
  • CHM 1301 program to advance to the next stage of preclinical development under academic research collaboration

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce positive in vitro data for CHM 1301, its next generation chlorotoxin (CLTX) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) NK cell therapy program.

