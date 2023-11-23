View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Positive in vitro data for CHM 1301 CAR NK cells

Positive preclinical data for CHM 1301, a next generation off the shelf CLTX CAR NK cell therapy

Up to 300% enhanced cell killing demonstrated compared to first generation NK cells

Evidence of expansion into two new solid tumours – pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer

CHM 1301 program to advance to the next stage of preclinical development under academic research collaboration

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce positive in vitro data for CHM 1301, its next generation chlorotoxin (CLTX) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) NK cell therapy program.



