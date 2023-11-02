Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

View All Chimeric Therapeutics News


Chimeric Therapeutics - 1st patient dosed in Phase 1b recurrent glioblastoma trial

02 Nov 2023 10:19 AM

 
  • 1st patient dosed in the Phase 1B with CHM 1101 in brain cancer clinical trial
  • The Phase 1B clinical trial builds off the recent positive Phase 1A clinical data
  • Phase 1B clinical trial is in patients with recurrent/ progressive glioblastoma

Sydney, Australia, 2 November 2023: Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce that the first patient in the Company’s Phase 1B clinical trial in recurrent and/ or progressive glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) had received CHM 1101 CAR T cell treatment.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.