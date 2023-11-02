View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - 1st patient dosed in Phase 1b recurrent glioblastoma trial

1st patient dosed in the Phase 1B with CHM 1101 in brain cancer clinical trial

The Phase 1B clinical trial builds off the recent positive Phase 1A clinical data

Phase 1B clinical trial is in patients with recurrent/ progressive glioblastoma

Sydney, Australia, 2 November 2023: Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce that the first patient in the Company’s Phase 1B clinical trial in recurrent and/ or progressive glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) had received CHM 1101 CAR T cell treatment.



