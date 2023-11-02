Chimeric Therapeutics - 1st patient dosed in Phase 1b recurrent glioblastoma trial

-
1st patient dosed in the Phase 1B with CHM 1101 in brain cancer clinical trial
-
The Phase 1B clinical trial builds off the recent positive Phase 1A clinical data
-
Phase 1B clinical trial is in patients with recurrent/ progressive glioblastoma
Sydney, Australia, 2 November 2023: Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce that the first patient in the Company’s Phase 1B clinical trial in recurrent and/ or progressive glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) had received CHM 1101 CAR T cell treatment.
