Chimeric Therapeutics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2023.



Highlights for the quarter included:



Clinical study agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center for Phase 1B study of CHM 0201 in newly diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Completion of CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) Phase 1A dose escalation in in recurrent/ progressive brain cancer

Positive in vitro data for CHM 0301

Patent allowance for chlorotoxin in Japan

Mr Eric Sullivan appointed to Board of Directors

US$3m introduction fee received For more information, download the attached PDF.



