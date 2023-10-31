Chimeric Therapeutics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2023.
Highlights for the quarter included:
-
Clinical study agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center for Phase 1B study of CHM 0201 in newly diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
-
Completion of CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) Phase 1A dose escalation in in recurrent/ progressive brain cancer
-
Positive in vitro data for CHM 0301
-
Patent allowance for chlorotoxin in Japan
-
Mr Eric Sullivan appointed to Board of Directors
-
US$3m introduction fee received
