Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

View All Chimeric Therapeutics News


Chimeric Therapeutics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

31 Oct 2023 10:37 AM


Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2023.

Highlights for the quarter included:

  • Clinical study agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center for Phase 1B study of CHM 0201 in newly diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
  • Completion of CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) Phase 1A dose escalation in in recurrent/ progressive brain cancer
  • Positive in vitro data for CHM 0301
  • Patent allowance for chlorotoxin in Japan
  • Mr Eric Sullivan appointed to Board of Directors
  • US$3m introduction fee received 
For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.