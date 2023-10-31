View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - FDA clearance of IND for CHM 2101

FDA IND Clearance for CHM 2101, a novel 3rd generation CDH17 CAR T cell therapy

Anticipated to be the first CDH17 CAR T cell therapy to enter the clinic

Phase 1A clinical trial to initiate patient enrolment in 2024

Phase 1A clinical trial will enroll patients with advanced Colorectal Cancer, Gastric Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumours

Sydney, Australia, 31 October 2023: Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application of CHM 2101, Chimeric’s first in class CDH17 CAR T cell therapy for gastrointestinal cancers.



