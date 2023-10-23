View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - New data for Phase 1A CLTX CAR T brain cancer clinical trial

A 55% Disease Control Rate (DCR) was achieved in patients treated with CLTX CAR T, exceeding historical disease control rates of 20-37%1

~10 months median survival was demonstrated in patients that achieved disease control. Survival expectations for patients after first line therapy are generally ~7 months.2

2 patients have demonstrated survival beyond 14 months with three patients in ongoing follow up

A clinically acceptable safety profile for CLTX CAR T was exhibited in heavily pretreated patients with recurrent Glioblastoma (GBM)

Development will advance to expansion cohorts in the ongoing Phase 1B clinical trial

Sydney, Australia, October 23, 2023: Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce positive clinical data for CLTX CAR T in heavily pretreated, late stage, recurrent Glioblastoma patients in the Phase 1A trial, conducted at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States. The information provided herein is based on preliminary study data. The trial remains ongoing and will continue to be monitored and evaluated.



