View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Agreement with MD Anderson for Phase 1B CHM 0201 AML study

Investor webinar with the Principal Investigator of the trial, Dr Abhishek Maiti, to be held at 11am AEST Thursday 14 September. Register here.

Sydney, Australia, 13 September 2023: Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, today announced the execution of a clinical study agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to support the “ADVENT-AML” Phase 1B study, in which Chimeric’s off-the-shelf universal donor NK cell therapy CHM 0201 will be evaluated in combination with standard of care therapy for patients with newly diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document