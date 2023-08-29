View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Dosing completion in Phase 1A brain cancer clinical trial

Treatment of the third clinical trial participant, required to complete the final dose escalation cohort in the CHM 1101 Phase 1A clinical trial, has been completed at City of Hope

This final dose cohort received CHM 1101 cells at a total dose of 440 X 106 CHM 1101 CAR T cells through dual routes of administration

Safety and efficacy to be assessed prior to the end of 2023

Phase 1B trial ongoing at the Sarah Cannon Transplant & Cellular Therapy Program at St David’s South Austin Medical Center

The Phase 1A and 1B trials will determine a recommended Phase 2 dose and administration schedule

Sydney, Australia, 29 August 2023: Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce the successful treatment of the third participant, required to complete the fourth and final planned dose escalation cohort, in a Phase 1A dose escalation study being conducted at City of Hope evaluating the safety and maximum tolerated dose of Chimeric’s CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) in patients with recurrent or progressive glioblastoma (GBM).



