Chimeric Therapeutics - Positive data - CHM 0301 next-gen armoured NK cell platform

15 Aug 2023 08:35 AM


Sydney, Australia, 15 August 2023: Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce positive in vitro data for CHM 0301, its next generation armored natural killer (NK) cell platform.

The CHM 0301 NK cell platform builds on the foundation of CHM 0201, which has previously demonstrated safety and early signs of clinical activity in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Colorectal Cancer (CRC) patients1. It is now being evaluated in the first clinical trial to combine NK cells with Vactosertib, an oral TGFβ receptor inhibitor2.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

