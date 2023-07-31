View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.



Highlights for the quarter included:



-- Phase 1B clinical trial launched for CHM 1101, a CLTX CAR T cell therapy, targeting recurrent and/or progressive glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

-- Phase 1B trial design and objectives presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Scientific Meeting, ASCO 23.

-- Secured patent protection for CLTX CAR technology in India and Israel, including CHM 1101 and preclinical-stage asset, CHM 1301.

-- Chimeric hosted an educational webinar on CAR T cell therapies and provided a corporate update.

-- Successful capital raising activities provide up to A$12.6m in funding.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



