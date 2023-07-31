Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

Chimeric Therapeutics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

31 Jul 2023 02:41 PM


Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.

Highlights for the quarter included:

-- Phase 1B clinical trial launched for CHM 1101, a CLTX CAR T cell therapy, targeting recurrent and/or progressive glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).
-- Phase 1B trial design and objectives presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Scientific Meeting, ASCO 23.
-- Secured patent protection for CLTX CAR technology in India and Israel, including CHM 1101 and preclinical-stage asset, CHM 1301.
-- Chimeric hosted an educational webinar on CAR T cell therapies and provided a corporate update.
-- Successful capital raising activities provide up to A$12.6m in funding.

