Chimeric Therapeutics - Launch of new Phase 1B Glioblastoma clinical trial

New CHM 1101 (CLXT CAR T) multi-center clinical trial activated at Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) in Austin, Texas

Enrolment now open to patients with recurrent and/or progressive glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), the most common and most deadly primary brain cancer

Sydney, Australia, June 5, 2023: Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), the only clinical stage cell therapy company on the ASX, is pleased to announce activation of a Phase 1B clinical trial in patients with recurrent and/ or progressive glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) to assess the safety and efficacy of CHM 1101, the company’s first in class CLTX CAR T cell therapy. (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05627323)



The trial is now open for enrollment at the Sarah Cannon Transplant & Cellular Therapy Program at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center in Austin, Texas.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



