Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

View All Chimeric Therapeutics News


Chimeric Therapeutics - Launch of new Phase 1B Glioblastoma clinical trial

05 Jun 2023 10:33 AM

 
  • New CHM 1101 (CLXT CAR T) multi-center clinical trial activated at Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) in Austin, Texas
  • Enrolment now open to patients with recurrent and/or progressive glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), the most common and most deadly primary brain cancer

Sydney, Australia, June 5, 2023: Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), the only clinical stage cell therapy company on the ASX, is pleased to announce activation of a Phase 1B clinical trial in patients with recurrent and/ or progressive glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) to assess the safety and efficacy of CHM 1101, the company’s first in class CLTX CAR T cell therapy. (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05627323)

The trial is now open for enrollment at the Sarah Cannon Transplant & Cellular Therapy Program at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center in Austin, Texas. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.