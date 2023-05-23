View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - SPP offer documents issued to shareholders



Chimeric Therapeutics Limited (ASX: CHM) (Chimeric) announced a share purchase plan (SPP) on 15 May 2023. The record date to be registered as a shareholder for participation in the SPP is 12 May 2023.



Chimeric is now in the process of mailing the SPP documents to its shareholders and, as required by the ASX Listing Rules, is releasing these documents to the market.



The following documents are being mailed to shareholders:



(a) offer letter and investment overview, which includes details on the pricing, timetable, intended use of funds and key risks of an investment in Chimeric;

(b) SPP terms; and

(c) an application form.



Copies of these documents are attached to this release.



