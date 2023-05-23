Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

View All Chimeric Therapeutics News


Chimeric Therapeutics - SPP offer documents issued to shareholders

23 May 2023 08:35 AM


Chimeric Therapeutics Limited (ASX: CHM) (Chimeric) announced a share purchase plan (SPP) on 15 May 2023. The record date to be registered as a shareholder for participation in the SPP is 12 May 2023.

Chimeric is now in the process of mailing the SPP documents to its shareholders and, as required by the ASX Listing Rules, is releasing these documents to the market.

The following documents are being mailed to shareholders:

(a) offer letter and investment overview, which includes details on the pricing, timetable, intended use of funds and key risks of an investment in Chimeric;
(b) SPP terms; and
(c) an application form.

Copies of these documents are attached to this release.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.