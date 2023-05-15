Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

Chimeric Therapeutics - Board & management commit to $1M placement and proposed SPP

15 May 2023 11:55 AM

 
  • Board & management commit to $1.04m Placement at $0.046 per share which is equal to the last close price on 12 May 2023
  • Chimeric also intends to launch a SPP to raise up to $5.25m at the lower of $0.04 or a 5% discount to the closing 5-day VWAP, providing eligible  shareholders the opportunity to participate in the capital raising on more favourable terms
  • The funds raised will enable Chimeric’s continued development of a world class portfolio of cell therapy technologies

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an ASX-listed clinical stage cell therapy company, is pleased to announce that it has received commitments from its board and management team to raise $1.04m under a placement (Placement) of new shares in the Company. It also intends to undertake a share purchase plan (SPP) for eligible existing shareholders, raising up to a further $5.25m, at more favourable terms than the
Placement.

