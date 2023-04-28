Chimeric Therapeutics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2023.
Highlights for the quarter included:
1st patient dosed in clinical trial assessing CHM 0201 in combination with Vactosertib
3rd dose cohort in CHM 1101 Phase 1A completed with no dose limiting toxicities
Fourth dose cohort in CHM 1101 Phase 1A initiated with first patient treated
Viral vector manufacturing completed to support initiation of Phase 1 trial for CHM 2101
Positive feedback from US FDA at pre-IND meeting for CHM 2101
CHM 1101 abstract to be presented at ASCO 2023
Chimeric presents CAR T educational webinar in addition to virtual healthcare investor event
R&D tax incentive refund received
