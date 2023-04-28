Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

Chimeric Therapeutics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

28 Apr 2023 06:36 PM


Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2023.

Highlights for the quarter included:

  • 1st patient dosed in clinical trial assessing CHM 0201 in combination with Vactosertib
  • 3rd dose cohort in CHM 1101 Phase 1A completed with no dose limiting toxicities
  • Fourth dose cohort in CHM 1101 Phase 1A initiated with first patient treated
  • Viral vector manufacturing completed to support initiation of Phase 1 trial for CHM 2101
  • Positive feedback from US FDA at pre-IND meeting for CHM 2101
  • CHM 1101 abstract to be presented at ASCO 2023
  • Chimeric presents CAR T educational webinar in addition to virtual healthcare investor event
  • R&D tax incentive refund received
For more information, download the attached PDF.

