Chimeric Therapeutics - New CLTX CAR technology patent protection in India & Israel

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), the only ASX-listed clinical stage cell therapy company, is pleased to announce that the Indian Patent Office has issued a patent covering certain applications of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology using chlorotoxin (CLTX), including Chimeric’s clinical-stage CAR T asset CHM 1101 and preclinicalstage CAR NK asset CHM 1301.
The India patent has been granted under patent number IN 424963, entitled “Chimeric antigen receptors containing a chlorotoxin domain.”
