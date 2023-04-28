Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

Chimeric Therapeutics - New CLTX CAR technology patent protection in India & Israel

28 Apr 2023 10:35 AM


Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), the only ASX-listed clinical stage cell therapy company, is pleased to announce that the Indian Patent Office has issued a patent covering certain applications of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology using chlorotoxin (CLTX), including Chimeric’s clinical-stage CAR T asset CHM 1101 and preclinicalstage CAR NK asset CHM 1301.

The India patent has been granted under patent number IN 424963, entitled “Chimeric antigen receptors containing a chlorotoxin domain.”

