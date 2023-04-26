Chimeric Therapeutics - Phase 1B brain cancer clinical trial approved for initiation

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), the only ASX-listed clinical stage cell therapy company, is pleased to announce that it has received ethics approval for the initiation of a multi-site Phase 1B clinical trial of CHM 1101 in patients with recurrent and/ or progressive glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).
New Chimeric Phase 1B clinical trial of CHM 1101 receives approval from ethics review board
The Phase 1B trial will involve participation of multiple clinical sites
This new chapter in the development of CHM 1101 will see Chimeric leading a two-part Phase 1B clinical study enrolling patients with recurrent and/ or progressive GBM at multiple clinical trial sites
