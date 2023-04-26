Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

Chimeric Therapeutics - Phase 1B brain cancer clinical trial approved for initiation

26 Apr 2023 08:53 AM

 
  • New Chimeric Phase 1B clinical trial of CHM 1101 receives approval from ethics review board
  • The Phase 1B trial will involve participation of multiple clinical sites
Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), the only ASX-listed clinical stage cell therapy company, is pleased to announce that it has received ethics approval for the initiation of a multi-site Phase 1B clinical trial of CHM 1101 in patients with recurrent and/ or progressive glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

This new chapter in the development of CHM 1101 will see Chimeric leading a two-part Phase 1B clinical study enrolling patients with recurrent and/ or progressive GBM at multiple clinical trial sites

