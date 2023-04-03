Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

Chimeric Therapeutics - CHM 1101 GBM Abstract Accepted for ASCO 2023 Presentation

03 Apr 2023 02:15 PM


-- Acceptance of CHM 1101 abstract for presentation at premier oncology meeting, Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
-- Abstract will highlight the clinical trial design and objectives for new Phase 1B CHM 1101 clinical trial

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), a clinical stage cell therapy company and an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce that from more than 6,500 abstracts submitted, a CHM 1101 abstract was selected for presentation at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), which is being held from 2-6 June 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Chimeric is pleased that ASCO has selected the abstract for presentation as it highlights the clinical trial design and objectives of Chimeric’s new multi-site Phase 1B clinical trial with CHM 1101 in patients with recurrent or progressive Glioblastoma (GBM).

