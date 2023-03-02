View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Fourth dose cohort initiated in CHM 1101 Phase 1 trial



-- The 1st patient in the 4th dose cohort of the CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T cell) clinical trial at the City of Hope has received dosing at City of Hope Cancer Center

-- Dosing in the 4th dose cohort will see patients treated at a total dose of 440 X 106 CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T cells) through dual routes of administration



Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), a clinical stage cell therapy company and an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce treatment initiation of the first patient in the 4th dose cohort in City of Hope’s phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of Chimeric’s CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) cell therapy.



Patients in this dose level will receive a total dose of 440 X 106 CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) cells through dual routes of intratumoral and intraventricular administration.



