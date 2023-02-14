View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric receives $3.06m R&D tax incentive



Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), a clinical stage cell therapy company and an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased announce it has received a research and development (R&D) tax refund of A$3,061,205 under the Australian Government’s R&D tax incentive.



The refund is in recognition of Chimeric’s R&D activities during the 2022 financial year and will provide important funding for continued development of its portfolio of cell therapies.



The Australian Government R&D tax incentive program provides companies engaging in eligible activities with a refundable tax offset of up to 43.5%.



