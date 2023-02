View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Highlights



-- Completion of dosing in 3rd dose cohort in CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) clinical trial

-- Sponsored research agreement with Case Western University to advance Core NK Portfolio

-- Exclusive license agreement with Case Western Reserve University for CORE-NK Platform



