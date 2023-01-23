View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Follow up period completed for 3rd cohort in CHM 1101 trial



3rd dose cohort in the CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) cell therapy phase 1 clinical trial completed

All patients have advanced past the 28-day safety follow up period without experiencing any dose limiting toxicities

This 3rd dose cohort treated patients at a total dose of 240 X 106 CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) cells through dual routes of administration

The phase 1 clinical trial will now advance to the 4th and final dose cohort with dual routes of administration at a total dose of 440 X 106 CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) cells

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), a clinical stage cell therapy company and an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to provide an update to 22 December 2022 announcement and confirm that all patients dosed in the 3rd patient cohort in City of Hope National Medical Center’s phase 1A CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) cell therapy clinical trial have now advanced beyond the 28-day follow up period without experiencing doselimiting toxicities.



