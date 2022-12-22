View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Dosing complete in 3rd cohort of CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) trial



-- Dosing in the 3rd dose cohort in the CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) cell therapy Phase 1 clinical trial has been completed at City of Hope

-- This 3rd dose cohort received CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) cells at a total dose of 240 X 106 CHM 1101 CAR T cells through dual routes of administration



Chimeric Therapeutics, a clinical stage cell therapy company and an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the planned dosing of the third patient cohort (n=3) in the Phase 1 dose escalation study evaluating the safety and maximum tolerated dose of Chimeric’s CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) cell therapy, in patients with recurrent or progressive glioblastoma (GBM).



The Phase 1A CHM 1101 clinical trial is taking place at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States. Chimeric Therapeutics has licensed the exclusive global rights to intellectual property covering the chlorotoxin CAR-T cells from City of Hope. Behnam Badie, M.D., City of Hope Chief of Division of Neurosurgery, is the trial’s principal investigator.



