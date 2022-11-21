Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

Chimeric Therapeutics - Exclusive license agreement with CWRU for CORE-NK platform

21 Nov 2022 10:45 AM

 
  • Exclusive global license for CORE NK platform (CHM 0201) executed with Case Western Reserve University in Ohio
  • Initial Phase 1 clinical trial results of the CORE NK platform (CHM 0201) were published demonstrating safety and encouraging activity in blood cancers and solid tumours
  • One patient achieved a complete response that was sustained for over 15 months at time of publication
  • Based on the initial CORE NK (CHM 0201) activity signal, a new clinical trial has been initiated using the CORE NK cells (CHM 0201) in combination with Vactosertib
Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX: CHM, “Chimeric”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company and an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) for the CORE-NK platform, invented by Dr David Wald. 

