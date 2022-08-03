View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Patent received in Japan for CLTX CAR technology



Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company and an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce that the Japan Patent Office has issued a patent covering certain applications of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology using chlorotoxin (CLTX), including Chimeric’s clinical stage CAR T asset CHM 1101 and preclinicalstage CAR NK asset CHM 1301.



The patent has been granted under patent number JP 7,085,990, entitled “Chimeric antigen receptors containing a chlorotoxin domain.”



Chimeric holds the exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize JP 7,085,990 and related patent applications filed in other global territories.



Chimeric’s CEO and Managing Director Jennifer Chow said: “We are delighted to have patent protection granted for CLTX CAR therapies in Japan, the third largest pharmaceutical market in the world. The granting of this key Japan patent continues to expand the robust intellectual property portfolio underpinning our CLTX CAR pipeline assets.”



