Chimeric Therapeutics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2022.



Key highlights for the quarter included:



-- First ever trial studying NK cells in combination with IL-2 and Vactosertib is being undertaken with Chimeric’s CORE NK platform cells

-- Expanded license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) related to CDH17 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) therapies

-- Manufacturing and quality release for CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) viral vector, a key development milestone, is complete

-- Entered into strategic manufacturing partnership with Wuxi Advanced Therapies

-- Exercised exclusive option for the CORE-NK platform from Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) and proceeded with negotiations for an exclusive license

-- Entered into an Equity Placement Agreement for up to A$30 million with L1 Capital



