Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

View All Chimeric Therapeutics News


Chimeric Therapeutics - Licenses viral vector technology from Penn for CDH17

29 Jun 2022 09:42 AM


Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company and an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) related to CDH17 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) therapies.

Under the amended agreement, Chimeric has acquired a non-exclusive know-how license to use Penn’s third-generation lentiviral vector plasmid system for the development and commercialization of CHM 2101 (CDH17 CAR T). Viral vector is a critical component used in the manufacturing of CAR T cells, and third-generation lentiviral vectors offer improved safety over earlier generations1.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.