Chimeric Therapeutics - Licenses viral vector technology from Penn for CDH17



Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company and an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) related to CDH17 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) therapies.



Under the amended agreement, Chimeric has acquired a non-exclusive know-how license to use Penn’s third-generation lentiviral vector plasmid system for the development and commercialization of CHM 2101 (CDH17 CAR T). Viral vector is a critical component used in the manufacturing of CAR T cells, and third-generation lentiviral vectors offer improved safety over earlier generations1.



