Chimeric Therapeutics - A$30 million Equity Placement Agreement with L1 Capital



* Initial Placement of A$500,000 in ordinary shares at A$0.10 each (being the closing bid price yesterday, 8 June 2022) and 15,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at A$0.255 each expiring 31 March 2024 to be issued within seven days

* Equity placement facility of up to a total of A$30 million over 24 months with L1 Capital, a leading global investment manager, by way of separate placements (the size of which are subject to certain limits)

* Drawdowns under the facility are at Chimeric’s discretion and Chimeric is under no obligation to use the facility

* The flexible funding arrangement will further enhance Chimeric’s rapid development of its three CAR T & NK cell platform technologies



Chimeric Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CHM) (‘Chimeric’, ‘CHM’, or the ‘Company’), a clinicalstage cell therapy company and an Australian leader in cell therapy, has established an equity funding agreement with leading global investor, L1 Capital Global Opportunities Master Fund (‘L1 Capital’ or L1), which will further strengthen the Company’s balance sheet as Chimeric rapidly moves forward with a portfolio of four Phase 1 clinical trials.



The Company has entered into an Equity Placement Agreement (‘Placement Agreement’) for up to A$30 million with L1 Capital. L1 Capital is a leading global investor, based in Melbourne, Australia with over A$5 billion in funds under management.



