Chimeric Therapeutics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

27 Apr 2022


Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2022.

Key highlights for the quarter included:

* Encouraging initial data for 2nd dose cohort of CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) phase 1 dose escalation study for patients with recurrent/progressive glioblastoma
* Initiated dosing of 1st patient in the 3rd dose cohort of CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) phase 1 dose escalation study for patients with recurrent/ progressive glioblastoma
* Strategic partnership with Be The Match BioTherapies to support Chimeric’s expanded clinical development of CHM 1101 through expedited collection, transport and delivery of cellular starting material and clinical drug products
* Final results of Phase 1 clinical trial of its CORE NK platform demonstrated an optimal safety profile and strong early signs of clinical benefit for patients
* CDH17 CAR T preclinical data featured as cover story for prestigious journal Nature Cancer
* Signed Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to support the continued research and development of CHM 2101 for preclinical studies in gastrointestinal cancers
* US patent and trademark office granted patent covering CLTX CAR technology used in CHM 1101 and CHM 1301
* Conducted non-renounceable entitlement offer and follow up shortfall placement to raise approximately $14.4 million (before costs)
* Chimeric appointed Kelly Thornburg to the position of Vice President, Head of Quality. Mr Thornburg has been advising the company as a consultant and will now serve in a leadership role to develop the Company’s quality systems and oversee all quality functions

