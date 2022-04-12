View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Strategic manufacturing partnership with WuXi ATU



* Global contract testing and manufacturing organization WuXi Advanced Therapies (WuXi ATU) to support Chimeric CAR T cell programs

* Enables Chimeric to accelerate manufacturing readiness for its multiple planned clinical trials

* Initially focused on Chimeric’s CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) & CHM 2101 (CDH17 CAR T) programs



Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company and an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic manufacturing partnership with WuXi ATU, a global contract testing and manufacturing organization (CTDMO).



Under the agreement, Chimeric will transfer certain manufacturing and analytical testing technologies to WuXi ATU, who will support process development, analytical development, and cGMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) manufacturing and testing activities for Chimeric’s CAR T cell programs.



