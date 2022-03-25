View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Placement of Entitlement Offer Shortfall



On 21 February 2022, Chimeric Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CHM) (Chimeric or Company) announced the details of an accelerated non-renounceable 1 for 3.15 entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer).



Chimeric announced the successful completion of the Institutional component of the Entitlement Offer on 23 February 2022, which raised approximately $7.4 million, and announced the completion of the Retail Entitlement Offer on 23 March 2022, which raised approximately $4.3 million.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



