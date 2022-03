View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Trading Halt



The securities of Chimeric Therapeutics Limited (‘CHM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CHM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 25 March 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.



