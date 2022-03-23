Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

Chimeric Therapeutics - Completion of retail component of Entitlement Offer

23 Mar 2022 09:48 AM


On 21 February 2022, Chimeric Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CHM) (Chimeric or Company) announced the details of an accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) to raise approximately $18 million (before costs of the offer).

Chimeric announced the successful completion of the Institutional component of the Entitlement Offer on 23 February 2022, which raised approximately $7.4 million, and the Retail Entitlement Offer closed on 18 March 2022, raising approximately $4.3 million, bringing the total raise for the Entitlement Offer to $11.7 million.   

