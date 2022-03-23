View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - CDH17 CAR T preclinical data featured in Nature Cancer



-- A CAR T targeting the cell surface marker CDH17 (“CDH17 CAR”), currently under development by Chimeric as CHM 2101, is featured in the prestigious journal Nature Cancer, highlighting its strong scientific merit and innovation

-- Preclinical data demonstrates strong evidence of efficacy with complete eradication of CDH17-expressing tumours with no toxicity



Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company and an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce that the discovery and preclinical characterization of a CAR T targeting CDH17, currently under development by Chimeric as CHM 2101 has been published as the cover story for the highly prestigious journal Nature Cancer.



