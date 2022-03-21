View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric Therapeutics - Security Class Suspension from Quotation CHMO



The options (ASX: CHMO) of Chimeric Therapeutics Limited (‘CHM’) will be suspended immediately, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.3, as deferred settlement trading will not be made available for them, as noted in CHM’s Prospectus, announced to the market on 21 February 2022. The options are expected to be quoted on a normal settlement basis on Monday, 28 March 2022.



The suspension only applies to the CHM’s options (ASX: CHMO), and does not apply to any other quoted securities of CHM.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document