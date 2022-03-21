Media ReleasesChimeric Therapeutics

Chimeric Therapeutics - Security Class Suspension from Quotation CHMO

21 Mar 2022 08:56 AM


The options (ASX: CHMO) of Chimeric Therapeutics Limited (‘CHM’) will be suspended immediately, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.3, as deferred settlement trading will not be made available for them, as noted in CHM’s Prospectus, announced to the market on 21 February 2022. The options are expected to be quoted on a normal settlement basis on Monday, 28 March 2022.

The suspension only applies to the CHM’s options (ASX: CHMO), and does not apply to any other quoted securities of CHM. 

