Chimeric Therapeutics - Final Results in Phase 1 Trial of CORE NK Platform



* Durable Complete Response (CR) achieved with 15+ month ongoing response in one patient with high risk MDS (Myelodysplastic Syndrome)

* 100% Disease Control Rate (DCR) achieved in blood cancer patients (n=3) at day 28

---- 100+ day durability in 2 out of 3 patients

* CORE NK cell platform demonstrates safety, substantial efficacy and robust expansion and persistence of universal donor NK cells

* Positive safety profile established with no Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD), Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) or Dose Limiting Toxicities (DLT’s)

* Universal donor NK cells were derived from a novel feeder cell line and found to persist in patients for at least 4 weeks without exogenous cytokine support

* Chimeric is advancing development of its CORE NK Platform as a combination therapy in blood cancers and as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) NK therapies in solid tumors

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company and an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce the results of the phase 1 clinical trial of its CORE NK platform, a Clinically validated, Off the shelf, Robust, Enhanced Natural Killer cell platform completed at Case Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Over the course of the phase 1 clinical trial 9 heavily pretreated patients with blood cancers (n=3) and solid tumors (n=6) were administered two infusions (day 0 and day 14) at one of three different CORE NK dose levels, 10 X 106 (n=3), 25 X 106 (n=3) and 50 X 106 (n=3).



The results saw all three of the patients with blood cancers that were treated achieve a best response of stable disease at day 28. 1 of the 3 patients deepened their response to achieve a Complete Response (CR) by the 100-day assessment. This patient received an allogeneic transplant as a consolidation therapy and more than 15 months later remains in remission. Of the other two patients who achieved stable disease at day 28, one had progressed by day 100 while the other maintained their disease stability.



