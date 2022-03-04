View All Chimeric Therapeutics News

Chimeric partners with Be The Match Biotherapies



Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company and an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce that it has entered a strategic partnership with Be The Match BioTherapies, an organization offering supply chain solutions for companies developing and commercializing cell and gene therapies.



Be The Match BioTherapies provides end-to-end services that ensure expedited collection, transport and delivery of cellular starting material and clinical drug product, which will support Chimeric’s expanded clinical development of CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T).



